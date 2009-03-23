Like Reel Big Fish, another one of the quintessential ’90s ska-punk bands, Less Than Jake kept on recording and touring with into the new millennium. But while most ska bands have been milking diminishing returns, Less Than Jake has actually improved with age. Their latest album, GNV FLA , a tribute to their hometown of Gainesville, Florida, is perhaps their most celebrated since their 1996 major-label breakthrough, Losing Streak , an album that keeps the punchy horns that made the band so popular but flaunts a newfound maturity and sincerity that most ska bands, young or old, can’t claim.