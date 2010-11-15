The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass images and windows. The fall exhibition at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art, titled “Let There Be Light: Stained Glass and Drawings From the Collection of Oakbrook Esser Studios,” provides examples of the extraordinary detail required for the production of such artwork. The exhibit runs through Jan. 2, 2011.