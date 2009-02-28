American directors have stumbled in their recent efforts to make vampires scary again, but Sweden’s Tomas Alfredson made it look easy with last year’s Let the Right One In, which proves that the nocturnal undead are way more interesting when they aren’t fighting werewolves. Adapted from the hit novel and hailed as one of the most accomplished horror films of the decade, the film introduces a victimized 12-year-old boy whose friendship with a ghoulish girl next door incites rampant, gruesome bloodshedmost of which the film depicts with an eerie, detached quietness.