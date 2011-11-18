While Americans have sexed up vampires in recent years, Sweden's Tomas Alfredson made them scary again with his 2008 film Let The Right One In , proving that the nocturnal undead are way more interesting when they aren't fighting werewolves. Adapted from the hit novel and hailed as one of the most effective horror movies of the last decade, the film introduces a bullied 12-year-old boy whose friendship with a mysterious girl next door incites rampant, gruesome bloodshed—most of which the film depicts with an eerie, detached quietness. Last year's American remake was better than horror fans expected it to be, but it didn't top the Swedish original, which the Times Cinema screens tonight.