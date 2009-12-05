Breaking into the popular consciousness with his regular “Back in Black” segments on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” comedian Lewis Black seemed to tap a bottomless well of anger and vitriol, like a funnier version of the “mad as hell and not going to take it anymore” Howard Beale rant from Sidney Lumet’s film Network. As the funnyman gained more exposure, it became apparent that there was more to Black than his inflamed political diatribes, and his longer stand-up specials revealed a man with as much vulnerability and political insight as rage. Although he regularly surfaces in supporting film roles and on television, Black’s real calling is performing live, which he does more than 200 nights out of the year, so expect a polished setand a lot of yelling.