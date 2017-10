Lewis Black does double duty today, following up his Harley-Davidson appearance with a separate, 11 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino. The “Daily Show” contributor has recently found modest success with his own Comedy Central show, “Lewis Black’s Root of All Evil,” a (very) high-concept court program that returned for a second season last month. This June, Black, a non-practicing Jew, also released his second book, Me of Little Faith, a series of ruminations on religion.