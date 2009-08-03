Lewis and Clarke w/ Caroline Weeks and Corridor

Named not for the famous explorers, but rather the authors C.S. Lewis and Arthur C. Clarke, the indie-folk ensemble Lewis and Clarke were lumped in with the freak-folk movement of earlier this decade, but as freak-folk fell out of fashion in favor of plain-old folk, they’ve stripped their sound, toning down the theatrics of British folk in favor of a decidedly more modest, made-in-the-mountains American sound, perfect for those who like their music hushed and their musicians bearded. Co-headliner Caroline Weeks, a frequent backing player in Bat for Lashes, shares Lewis and Clarke’s ear for finger-picked prettiness, adding Spanish accents to her guitar work, while one-man opener Corridor breaks from the bill’s peaceful, organic theme, preferring instead uneasy, live electronic compositions.