The LGBT Film/Video Festival continues today with three screenings at the UWM Union Theatre: It Is Not the Homosexual Who Is Perverse, But the Society in Which He Lives, a 1971 Germany “educational” relic at 5 p.m.; The New World, a French drama about a lesbian couple debating having a child at 7 p.m., and YOU and HIM, a series of often comedic shorts about gay men at 9 p.m. Art Bar in Riverwest hosts tonight’s after party.