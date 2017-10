The UWM Union Theatre’s LGBT Film/Video festival continues tonight with a double-feature paying homage to filmmaker Derek Jarman, whose often-shocking films became more aggressively pro-gay rights throughout the years. At 7 p.m., a 2008 documentary Derek, charts Jarman’s art and activism. It’ll be followed by a free 8:30 p.m. screening of Jarman’s 1985 gay romance The Angelic Conversation.