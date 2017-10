The Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival kicks off its 10-day run tonight with a 7:30 p.m. screening at the Oriental Theatre of Were the World Mine, a critically beloved comedic musical fantasy about a long-suffering gay boy whose luck changes for the better when he is cast as Puck in his high school’s production of A Midsummer’s Night Dream. After the screening, social types will head to Beans & Barley for a reception.