Liars w/ Fol Chen

Liars emerged at the start of the decade as one of the top draws of New York’s burgeoning dance-punk scene, before reinventing themselves as one of the most unpredictable art-rock bands of their time. Each album since 2004’s haunting, witch-themed They Were Wrong, So We Drowned has twisted their sound in unexpected directions. Their latest, Sisterworld , is typically unsettling, a claustrophobic record that hints at existential angst and sexual violence. An expanded version of the record features remixes from Thom Yorke, Devendra Banhart and members of Deerhunter, Blonde Redhead, Melvins and TV on the Radio. (This concert is the kickoff show for WMSE’s Radio Summer Camp music festival.)