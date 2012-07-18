Liars w/ Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Liars emerged at the start of the decade as one of the top draws of New York's burgeoning dance-punk scene, before reinventing themselves as one of the most unpredictable art-rock bands of their time. Each album since 2004's haunting, witch-themed <i>They Were Wrong, So We Drowned</i> has twisted their sound in unexpected directions. 2010's <i>Sisterworld</i> was typically unsettling, a claustrophobic record that hints at existential angst and sexual violence, but their new <i>WIXIW</I> dials back that tension a bit, for a lighter, more electronic-based sound.