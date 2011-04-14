My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult w/ The Prep School Tragedy

Formed in the late '80s with intentions of scoring a never-made art film, Chicago's My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult quickly evolved from a straight-faced industrial-dance band to a winking, flagrantly exploitative sideshow act, often attracting as much attention for their sexually charged live act and sacrilegious imagery as for their campy records. Where the group's 2007 effort The Filthiest Show in Town celebrated Vegas-style lounge music with deliberately cheap production (right down to the synthesized saxophones), their latest album, 2009's Death Threat , offers a more straightforward rock set.