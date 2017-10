San Francisco artist Lisa Congdon spent a week at the Paper Boat Gallery and Boutique in Bay View preparing her new, site-specific installation, her first in three-dimensions. For “Life in WonderMountain,” she transformed one of the gallery’s walls into a fantasy land she calls WonderMountain, a paradise populated by colorful inhabitants and built around vintage crochet scaps, neon colors and old photographs. The installation is on display through Jan. 11.