After inauspicious beginnings as a soft-alternative band that regularly contributed their music to the sci-fi program “Smallville,” the trio Lifehouse broke through to the masses big time in 2005 with the inescapable mega-hit ballad “You and Me.” Subsequent albums have followed in the earnest spirit of that ballad. Their latest is Smoke & Mirrors , which includes a guest spot from Chris Daughtry. Tonight the band performs on a bill with a different “American Idol” alum, Kris Allen.