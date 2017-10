Anybody can light a tree, but this morning the Milwaukee Public Museum lights something far more novel: the gigantic skeleton of the humpback whale that hangs over its grand staircase. The whale will remain lit throughout the holiday seasonit’s a reminder of how wonderfully bizarre Milwaukee can be. (For a more traditional holiday celebration, the Pfister Hotel is hosting its tree-lighting ceremony tonight at 5 p.m., complete with hot cocoa and Santa Claus photo opportunities.)