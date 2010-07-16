The Rhode Island noise-rock duo Lightning Bolt takes cues from Japanese noise music and classic heavy metal, melding the most abrasive tones of each into a tuneless, ear-torturing racket. The group’s latest album, 2009’s Earthly Delights , is typically braying, featuring some of their sharpest squealing noises yet. The duo’s concerts are typically anarchistic, with bassist Brian Gibson and singer-drummer Brian Chippendale typically playing on the venue floor instead of a stage to better confront the audience. Tonight's show as been moved from the Bay View American Legion Post to The Spot, a venue at 315 N. Plankinton Ave.