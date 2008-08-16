Milwaukee’s resident ambient artists Lights Out Asia have carved out a niche for themselves in the pleasantly addicting, music-to-get-lost-in genre. They’ve honed their grand, multi-layered dreamscapes on their third album, Eyes Like Brontide, the release of which they’ll celebrate tonight. The record crosses ambient melodies with sparse, calculated rhythms. Also releasing a CD tonight at the band’s 10 p.m. Cactus Club show is the local indie-rock outfit Strangest Places, which conjures chilly British post-punk on a new album, Exit Strategy.