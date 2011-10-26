Lights w/ Rubik

Canadian performer Lights, born Valerie Anne Poxleitner, credits her name change to putting the past behind her. The synth-pop singer-songwriter is already creating a better future for herself since her 2009 debut single “Drive My Soul” earned her a slew of recognition, including a Juno award. Citing such diverse influences as Bjork, Phil Collins and Skrillex, Lights has collaborated with artists like Owl City and The Secret Handshake. Earlier this month she released her latest album, Siberia , which reached number three on the Canadian Albums Chart in its first week and hit 47 on the Billboard 200.