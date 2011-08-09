Lil Wayne w/ Rick Ross, Keri Hilson, Far East Movement and Lloyd

Self-proclaimed “greatest rapper alive” Lil Wayne didn't waste any time returning to his breakneck schedule following his release from prison last year; he's recorded dozens of guest verses and has reportedly finished Tha Carter IV , the long-delayed sequel to his 2008 blockbuster Tha Carter III , the best-selling album of that year. To tide fans over, last month he released a feisty mixtape titled Sorry 4 the Wait . Sharing this tour with Wayne is fellow radio mainstay Rick Ross. After being outed in 2008 as a former correctional officer—a revelation that would have almost instantly killed the credibility and careers of most mid-level gangsta rappers—the stout Florida rapper silenced critics with his great 2009 record, Deeper Than Rap . His 2010 follow-up, Teflon Don , was even better, a hard-hitting but also immensely soulful rap album featuring assists from a host of modern R&B greats, including John Legend, Cee Lo, Erykah Badu, Ne-Yo and Raphael Saadiq.