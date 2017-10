In Lin Enger’s latest novel, Undiscovered Country, a boy’s grieving process after his father’s death on a hunting trip is complicated by doubts about whether his father’s alleged suicide was actually a murderand a nagging suspicion that the boy’s own uncle is the culprit. With the aid of a troubled girl, the boy concocts a revenge scheme. Enger reads from the book tonight at the Schwartz Bookshop in Shorewood at 7 p.m.