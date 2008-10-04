Pigeonholed by his ties to iconic soft-rockers Fleetwood Mac, even though he contributed some of the group’s more nuanced and most celebrated songs, Lindsey Buckingham finally scored the critical reappraisal he so obviously longed for with his 2006 album Under The Skin, a stripped-down singer-songwriter disc that contained some of his best songs in a decade. Buckingham has walked with an extra pep in his step ever since, taking advantage of his renewed critical standing with a rush released live album and, last month, a quick studio follow-up, Gift of Screws. Screws rocks a little harder than it’s tempered predecessor, but its songs are every bit as effortless and assured. Buckingham headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Pabst Theater tonight.