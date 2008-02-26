In new film Be Kind Rewind, Jack Black and Mos Def recreate Disney’s The Lion King on a shoe-string budget using life-size puppets. It’s a clever joke with a great visual, but viewers looking for a more realized adaptation of the The Lion King would be better served by the grand musical version performed at the Milwaukee Theater tonight at 7:30 p.m. In addition to the Tim Rice/Elton John hit songs from the film, the musical flaunts some of the most elaborate, technologically innovative visuals in the history of stage productions.