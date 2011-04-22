Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its "University Collaboration Series" with a staging of the James Goldman comedy The Lion in Winter , which revolves around Henry II, Eleanor of Aquitaine and three sons vying to become heir to the throne. Brian Robert Mania veteran of many impressive Shakespearean productionsplays Henry II, a man who has banished his wife, Eleanor (played by Tracy Michelle Arnold, who has great experience with the American Players Theatre), and taken a French mistress. Marcus Truschinski portrays the eldest son, Richard the Lionheart. The younger end of the cast includes promising talent from Marquette University, including Alexandra Bonesho as a French princess and Joe Picchetti as King Philip of France.