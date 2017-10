In part because of its supportive open mic, Linneman’s has emerged as a hub for some of Milwaukee’s brightest singer-songwriters. Tonight three of them share a $5 bill. Lisa Gatewood crafts heartfelt folk-pop gems in the spirit of Martha Wainwright and Ani DiFranco; Jonathan Burks spins drolls, often sordid yarns about boozing, and Quinn Scharber plays pure, hooky rock ’n’ roll tunes in the Midwest tradition.