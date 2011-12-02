A brassy and foul-mouthed comedienne, Lisa Lampanelli is probably most recognizable from her frequent appearances on Comedy Central's celebrity roasts, which make it clear how she earned the nickname “the queen of mean,” but there's more to Lampanelli than saying terrible things about the likes of William Shatner and Pamela Anderson. She's also an adept live performer with a talent for Don Ricklesesque one-liners and a brazen willingness to break just about any social taboo. Comedy may be considered somewhat of a boys' club, but Lampanelli's vigorously blue material proves that a lady can sling as much filth as any man.