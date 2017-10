Like that other race-baiting white woman, Sarah Silverman, Lisa Lampanelli relies on her unassuming, non-threatening appearance to cushion the blow of edgy observations that would make Don Imus blush. The insult comic’s stock has been rising of late, thanks to her own comedy specials and her riotous Comedy Central roasts of William Shatner and Flavor Flav. Tonight she does two shows at the Pabst Theater, at 7 and 10 p.m.