Ever wonder whether the Pabst Theater is haunted? Tonight may be your chance to find outwell, sort of. It depends on whether you think medium clairvoyant Lisa Williams is the real deal or not. A John Edward for the Oprah set, Lisa Williams purports to channel the deadoften in dramatic fashionon her Lifetime series “Lisa Williams: Life Among the Dead.” She’ll be doing her crossing over thingcough, cold reading, coughtonight at 8 p.m. at the Pabst Theater.