Little Blue Crunchy Things w/ On a Sun

If they debuted today, Little Blue Crunchy Things’ electric fusion of hip-hop, funk and jazz would likely be dismissed as more jam music, but during their mid-’90s heyday, Little Blue was as vibrant and vital as any band the city had to offer, likely candidates along with Citizen King for greater commercial success. Like “The Jenny Jones Show,” the talk show on which the group occasionally performed, Little Blue was a distinctly ’90s phenomenon, but their frenzied live shows at Shank Hallwhich invariably saw crowd-surfers pull down the venue’s drop ceilingremain the stuff of local legend. The band continues to play reunion shows every year or two.