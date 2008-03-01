Citizen King may have gotten more attention because of their commercial prospects, but perhaps no other Milwaukee band captured the freewheeling spirit of ’90s music better than Little Blue Crunchy Things, the loose funk/rap/jazz/alternative ensemble that used to pack Shank Hall on a regular basis (inevitably inciting crowd-surfing fans to tear down slabs of the venue’s drop ceiling). These days, the gang still gets together for occasional reunion shows. They’ll return to their favorite venue, Shank Hall, for a 10 p.m. show tonight.