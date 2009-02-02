It was one of the most memorable showdowns of the Civil Rights movement: Nine African American students attempted to enter their Arkansas school, facing a dangerous mob of angry white people (who had the backing of governor Orval Faubus and the National Guard). President Eisenhower countered with the U.S. Army, succeeding in getting those kids to their seats. As the 2007 documentary Little Rock Central High: 50 Years Later explains, however, racial relations still remain tense. The film screens tonight in the UWM Union Theatre for free as part of the university’s African American Film Series.