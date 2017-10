Every city worth its salt has a group that acts out the Rocky Horror Picture Show on occasional weekends, but the players of Milwaukee’s Warped Cast have specialized in giving a similar midnight treatment to other camp classics, including Cannibal! The Musical, Clue and Little Shop of Horrors, the 1986 Rick Moranis musical adapted from the 1960 Roger Corman farce. The Warped Cast shadows that film tonight with ample costumes and, of course, a giant plant puppet.