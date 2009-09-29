Young adult novels hold a special place in the hearts of many grown women, but few feel as strong a connection to them as author Lizzie Skurnick, who reflects on her childhood reading the likes of Beverly Cleary and Judy Blume in her new Shelf Discovery: The Teen Classics We Never Stopped Reading . In the book, Skurnick explains what makes these often comical stories about quirky adolescents so enduring, and in addition to touching on celebrated favorites like Harriet the Spy , offers recommendations for overlooked young adult literature.