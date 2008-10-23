Mostly unchanged since their minor hit “Bound for the Floor” in the ’90s, Local H’s music still crashes and thrashes in deference to the glory days of grunge-rock, but a steady stream of respectable new material and a road-tested two-man show has prevented the band from falling into the nostalgia-act trap like many of their peers. The group, which appears at the Turner Hall Ballroom tonight at 8 p.m., is touring behind this May’s 12 Angry Months, the best calendar-themed breakup record since The Good Life’s Album of the Year. The disc finds shouting frontman Scott Lucas in fine, typically cynical form.