The latest exhibit at Bay View's BYO Studio Lounge puts the spotlight on Milwaukee's music scene by showcasing the images of three photographers, Peggy Howe, Anita Burgermeister and Jennifer Schoenholtz. Among the musicians they've photographed for the exhibit are Into Arcadia, Burning Sons, Paul Cebar, Willy Porter, Fever Marlene, Scott Berendt, Semi-Twang, Chris Tishler and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. The exhibit opens with this Saturday night reception and runs through Dec. 4.