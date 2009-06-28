Local Music

Although Kid, You’ll Move Mountains’ songwriting nods to the insular, indie-rock of late-'90s Polyvinyl bands, the band performs with the communal, clap-along spirit of so many modern indie-pop bands, making them a perfect fit for outdoor festivals like this one. The band’s 5:30 p.m. set this evening is followed at 6:30 p.m. by Sleep Tight Co., who play some the city’s sweetest, most melodic dream-pop, and then a 7:30 p.m. performance from At Latl, whose catchy, livewire indie-rock recalls early Modest Mouse records. John the Savage close the stage at 8:30 p.m., promising their usual cacophony of trumpet, accordion and megaphone.