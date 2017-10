Today’s schedule is among the most eclectic at the Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest’s all-local stage, with a lineup that includes artists as seemingly disparate as The Danglers, a violin-fronted prog-rock trio, at 6 p.m.; Jayme Dawicki and Keith Pulvermacher, a pair of folk-pop singer-songwriters, at 7 and 8 p.m., respectively; and Fresh Cut Collective, a soulful live hip-hop septet, at 9:45 p.m.