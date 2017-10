Today’s lineup at the Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest’s all-local stage, puts the spotlight on bands that thrive in the city’s all-ages and basement show scenes, including Terrior Bute, a synth-punk trio schooled on Devo but prone to clever, noisy freakouts a la The Mae Shi, at 6:30 p.m.; the feral screamo trio Cougar Den at 7:30 p.m.; the jazz-spiked punk band Red Knife Lottery at 8:30 p.m.; and Father Phoenix, a punk band that draws from the spirit of ’70s hard-rock, at 9:30 p.m.