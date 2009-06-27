Local Music

Today’s line-up at the Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest’s all-local stage, flaunts some of the most sonically adventurous indie-rock bands on this year’s Summerfest line-up. At 4:30 p.m., Canyons of Static share their sprawling, instrumental post-rock, which is colored by shoegaze, post-punk and classical music, before a 5:30 p.m. set from Burbank Cartel, a group that aims for the shifty, oversized compositions of Broken Social Scene’s You Forgot it in People and Wilco’s Yankee Hotel Foxtrot . Fable & the World Flat, at 8:30 p.m., have carved out a very different niche, playing dance-music for wallflowers, pairing meditative, jazz-tinged indie-rock with trip-hop beats.