Snatch and Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie made a name for himself with his 1998 feature-film debut Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels , a stylish, kinetic heist film that wowed critics and won an instant cult following for its complicated, interlocking plotlines, slick aesthetic and quirky sense of humor. Brocach screens the film tonight on its patio with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer.