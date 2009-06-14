Over the last three decades, the Locust Street Festival has grown with the neighborhood, emerging from a modest, bohemian-leaning block party into one of Milwaukee’s most broadly popular bacchanals, drawing more than 20,000 people. Dancers, art sales, puppets, buskers and food vendors will line the street, but as usual the major draw is the music: five stages of it, drawing largely from Riverwest’s fertile music scene. Among the performers are Wizard of Cause, Decibully, The Championship, Big Fun 4Ever, Jonathan Burks, Masonry, Southbound, Brother Louie, The Candeliers, The Trusty Knife, Fresh Cut Collective, Farms in Trouble, The Delta Routine and Heidi Spencer and the Rare Birds.