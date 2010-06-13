From its modest beginnings as a neighborhood festival with an understated bohemian streak, the annual Locust Street Festival, now in its 34th year, has blossomed into one of the city’s most crowded outdoor gatherings, without losing the friendly, oversized-block-party feel that made it so charming. Drum circles, arts and crafts and street food abound, but the biggest draw is still the music, of which the festival offers a whopping five stages. Performers include Heidi Spencer and the Rare Birds, Call Me Lightning, Fire on Your Sleeve, Matt Hendricks, The Vega Star, The Delta Routine, The Danglers, The Wildbirds, Keith Pulvermacher, The Championship and many, many others.