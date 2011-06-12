From its modest beginnings as a neighborhood festival with an understated bohemian streak, the annual Locust Street Festival, which this year marks its 35th anniversary, has blossomed into one of the city's most crowded outdoor gatherings, without losing the friendly, oversized-block-party feel that made it so charming. Drum circles, arts and crafts and street food abound, but the biggest draw is still the music, of which the festival offers a whopping five stages. Performers this year include I'm Not a Pilot, The Ragadors, The Fatty Acids, The Delta Routine, Matt Hendricks, The Subcontinentals, Crappy Dracula, Group of the Altos, God's Outlaw, Frogwater and Juniper Tar.