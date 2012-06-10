From its modest beginnings as a neighborhood festival with an understated bohemian streak, the annual Locust Street Festival, which this year marks its 36th anniversary, has blossomed into one of the city's most crowded outdoor gatherings without losing the friendly, oversized-block-party feel that made it so charming. Drum circles, arts and crafts and street food abound, but the biggest draw is still the music, of which the festival offers a whopping seven stages, including a new one this year, the Wisconsin Veterans Stage, which will raise money for several veteran-minded nonprofits. This year's music lineup may be the festival's best ever, with performances from Juniper Tar, Lova Nova, Sat. Nite Duets, The Midwest Beat, Canopies, The Fatty Acids, Matt Hendricks, Absolutely, Frogwater and Scrimshaw, among many others. As usual, the festival begins with the Riverwest Beer Run/Walk, a 1.8-mile trek with four beer stops.