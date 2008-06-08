From its modest beginnings as a neighborhood festival with an understated bohemian streak, the annual Locust Street Festival of Music and Art, now in its 32nd year, has blossomed into one of the city’s most crowded outdoor gatherings as revelers from around the county flock to Milwaukee’s ever-trendy neighborhood. Drum circles, arts and crafts and novel snacks abound, but the biggest draw is still the music. Among the many acts playing are Stealin’ Strings, John the Savage, The Trusty Knife, Colin O’Brien and The Championship. The fest runs today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.