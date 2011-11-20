Based on Wisconsin native and Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss' book When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi , and adapted by another Wisconsin native, director Eric Simonson, the Milwaukee Rep's production of Lombardi is set in 1965. Lombardi has been head coach of the Packers since 1959, and enjoyed great success, but the team has failed to qualify for the championship game for two straight years. Flashbacks recall other key moments from the coach's past, including his move to Green Bay. Lee E. Ernst fully inhabits the persona of Lombardi, including his New Yorkish accent, and shows the personal side of the man. Angela Iannone plays Lombardi's tough-edged wife, Marie.