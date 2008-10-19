The Next Act Theatre attempts to capture the life of a legend in its production of Lombardi: The Only Thing, a biographical play about the seminal Green Bay Packers coach. Revised by playwright Eric Simonson, the play ranges from comedic and dramatic to factual and fantastic. Set in a crucial time for the coach, it’s mostly realistic, but it also features an imagined conversation between Lombardi, his father and JFK, among others. In order to make Lombardi clearer to audiences, these imagined characters were integrated in a way that illustrates Lombardi's internal crisis prior to the string of championships that would come to define him. The play, which has extended its run due to popular demand, is staged tonight with a 7:30 pay-what-you-can performance.