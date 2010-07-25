Lords of Acid w/ My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult

Led by house music pioneer Praga Khan, the Belgian electronic band Lords of Acid helped define the acid house/rave sound with their debut album, 1991’s Lust , which introduced their trademark blend of sex, drugs and tongue-in-cheek hedonism. Their second album, 1994’s Voodoo-U , featured more industrial leaningsa direction the group explored increasingly more in later albums like Our Little Secret (1997), Farstucker (2000), and Private Parts (2002). In the years since 2002’s Greatest T*ts compilation, the group has been relatively inactive, but their silence was broken last month by the announcement of their current tour. This time around, they’ve enlisted “Rock of Love” contestant Lacey Conner (of the Texas industrial-rock band Nocturne) to handle vocals.