Loretta Lynn dominated popular country music throughout the ’60s and ’70s with hits like “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” her signature song, and “The Pill” and “Rated X,” songs that challenged traditional rural values. In 2004 she introduced herself to a younger generation with Van Lear Rose , a stripped-down albums he recorded with lifelong fan Jack White, who at the time was young enough to be her grandson. Tonight she plays a show that promises old hits and some Christmas material.