The hottest band from Wales since… uh… well, let’s just call them a hot band from Wales, the punky indie-pop septet Los Campesinos! puts a youthful, energetic spin on the ’90s indie-rock of bands like Pavement and Guided by Voices, spinning barbed but often hilarious yarns around soured relationships and sexual frustration. Last year they dropped jaws by releasing two albums within just six or seven months of each other, but the gamble paid off: The title track of their second album, We Are Beautiful, We Are Doomed , has quickly become a beloved staple of college radio, building more buzz around a group that already had buzz to spare.